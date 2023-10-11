The meeting of the “Ramstein” contact group ended in Brussels. What Ukraine will get

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published a list of actions of partner countries to support Ukraine based on the results of the 16th meeting of the Ramstein contact group. This is what Ukraine will get:

From the US: a new $200 million aid package. It contains ammunition for air defense, artillery ammunition and missiles, increased aviation armament, anti-tank weapons. The full list can be seen here.

From Great Britain: a comprehensive assistance package to finance demining and maintenance of equipment for €115 million.

From Denmark : F-16 transfer in early 2024.

From Finland: a new aid package of €95 million.

From Canada : $25 million for warm uniforms for the military and preparation for the winter campaign.

: $25 million for warm uniforms for the military and preparation for the winter campaign. From Belgium : training F-16 pilots and mission planners. Also, two Belgian companies (Sabena Engineering and Patria Bec) will provide significant technical support to the F-16 fleet. Belgium will once again receive a detachment of Ukrainian technical specialists for training. From 2025, Belgium will provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters.

From Norway : $18.5 million for demining.

From Spain : additional air defense systems, help with warm clothing for soldiers and generators to prepare for winter, as well as €1.5 million for humanitarian demining.

From Germany : strengthening the Ukrainian system with additional missiles, as well as tanks.

: strengthening the Ukrainian system with additional missiles, as well as tanks. From Bulgaria : Memorandum of Intent between the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria. It defines, but does not limit, the main areas of further cooperation between the countries in the field of defense. Among other things, the document envisages cooperation in the areas of cyber security, strategic communications, as well as the provision of material and technical assistance. Bulgaria will help with language courses for F-16 pilots.

From Lithuania: two NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems, 155 mm artillery ammunition, and for the winter campaign — electric generators, army camping beds and warm uniforms.

On October 11, Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels, where the 16th meeting in the Rammstein format took place. There, they formed a "coalition of possibilities" for the long-term protection of Ukraine and deterring Russian aggression for decades.