Denmark expects to deliver the first F-16s to Ukraine next spring

Denmark expects to deliver the first F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine in March-April 2024, but there is still a lot of work ahead.

The Defense Minister Trols Lund Poulsen informed about this on the sidelines of the "Ramstein" summit.

"We expect that in March-April we will be able to transfer the first aid of combat aviation to Ukraine. But there is a lot of work to be done so that the Ukrainians will be able to handle the planes in the places where they are supposed to stand," he noted and added that the speed of transmission depends on the training of pilots and technical personnel.

The minister emphasized the importance of Ukraineʼs ability to maintain fighter jets and protect them from Russian attacks.