Canada donates winter clothing and ammunition to the Ukrainian military

Canada donates $25 million worth of winter clothing and equipment to the Ukrainian military. The list includes boots, thermal underwear and winter sleeping bags, as well as military uniforms for two thousand Ukrainian women soldiers, which are produced in Canada.

This was announced by Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair on October 11.

The package will also include equipment from the Canadian Armed Forces:

2,000 additional rounds of 155 mm caliber;

smoke munitions, including 955 rounds of 155-mm artillery smoke shells and more than 2,000 rounds of 81-mm smoke mortars;

2,260 gas masks;

277 aviation bombs weighing 450 kg and detonators;

various types of 76 mm naval ammunition.

This package is financed from the $500 million tranche to Ukraine that Canada announced in June 2023.

The Minister of Defense of Canada also noted that last week Ukraine received almost 8,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition, 10,000 rounds of 105 mm artillery shells and about 2,000,000 cartridges for small arms.