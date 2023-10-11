”Coalitions of possibilities” were formed at “Ramstein” for the long-term protection of Ukraine. The US will help with the Air Force of the Armed Forces

At the meeting of the "Ramstein" contact group in Brussels, a "coalition of possibilities" was formed for the long-term protection of Ukraine and the deterrence of Russian aggression for decades.

This was announced by Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin on October 11.

Estonia and Luxembourg will lead a coalition aimed at supporting the Ukrainian IT infrastructure. Lithuania will help with demining, and the US will lead a coalition that will help Ukraine develop its own Air Force (Denmark and the Netherlands will be co-leaders of this coalition). The United States further promises to join other coalitions as they take shape in the coming weeks, particularly on armor and artillery.

Later, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraineclarified that there are already such coalitions:

tank;

CV-90 (these are Swedish infantry fighting vehicles);

IT;

from demining;

F-16;

Future Force.

As for military aid, Bulgaria promised, according to Austin, to transfer components for S-300 air defense systems to Ukraine. France undertook to transfer Caesar self-propelled artillery installations and accelerate their production. Over the next three years, Canada will invest half a billion dollars in armored vehicles for Ukraine.

Lithuania also announced that it would transfer to Ukraine two NASAMS air defense systems, 155-mm ammunition, electric generators, army jackets and clothing.