The USA has published a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $200 million — a list

On October 11, the US Department of Defense published a new package of military aid to Ukraine. In it:

air defense missiles AIM-9M;

anti-drone equipment (c-UAS);

ammunition for HIMARS;

155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;

high-precision aviation ammunition;

means of electronic warfare;

TOW anti-tank guided missiles;

AT-4 anti-tank missile complexes;

small arms and more than 16 million cartridges for them;

explosive munitions for overcoming obstacles;

spare parts, training ammunition, technical and other field equipment.

The weapons will come from the Pentagonʼs stockpiles.