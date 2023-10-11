The USA has published a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $200 million — a list

On October 11, the US Department of Defense published a new package of military aid to Ukraine. In it:
- air defense missiles AIM-9M;
- anti-drone equipment (c-UAS);
- ammunition for HIMARS;
- 155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;
- high-precision aviation ammunition;
- means of electronic warfare;
- TOW anti-tank guided missiles;
- AT-4 anti-tank missile complexes;
- small arms and more than 16 million cartridges for them;
- explosive munitions for overcoming obstacles;
- spare parts, training ammunition, technical and other field equipment.
The weapons will come from the Pentagonʼs stockpiles.
- The US announced this package despite the situation in Congress. On October 3, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Kevin McCarthy, was removed from office early — for the first time in the history of the States. The petition for the resignation of Speaker Kevin McCarthy was brought by his party colleague Matt Gates. Among the reasons cited by some in his party for Speaker McCarthyʼs ouster are his cooperation with Democrats to pass a short-term funding resolution for the US government and his refusal to block aid to Ukraine.
- Now, the US House of Representatives will not be able to pass new laws until a new speaker is elected — that is, aid to Ukraine remains without consideration. Voting itself will stop, but other work will continue, including in committees.