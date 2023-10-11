Finland will hand over the 19th package of military aid to Ukraine. Norway allocated €17 million for demining

Finland will provide another package of military aid to Ukraine. President Sauli Niinisto approved this issue on October 11 at the suggestion of the government.

This is reported by the Ministry of Finance of Finland.

This is the 19th shipment of Finnish defense aid to Ukraine. Its value is €95 million.

"The war continues in Ukraine. Its outcome will decide the order of security in Europe and Finland in the future. We will continue to resolutely support Ukraine together with our allies. The total value of the packages of military equipment that Finland supplies to Ukraine is currently 1.4 billion," noted Defense Minister Antti Hakanen.

For security reasons, delivery times and package contents are not disclosed.

Norway provides 200 million kroner (approximately €17.4 million) for demining the territory of Ukraine, as the countryʼs Foreign Ministry reported.

Funds will be provided through specialized organizations engaged in demining — Norwegian Peopleʼs Aid, the HALO Trust, and through the UN within the framework of the Norwegian Nansen support program for Ukraine.