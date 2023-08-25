News

Finland provides Ukraine with new military aid worth €94 million

Liza Brovko
Finland will provide the Defense Forces of Ukraine with military equipment worth about €94 million in a new aid package.

This is stated on the Finnish government website.

The President of Finland approved the decision on the 18th military aid package for Ukraine. Its contents are not disclosed for security reasons.

The total value of all military aid from Finland is currently €1.3 billion.