Finland provides Ukraine with a new €109 million military aid package

Finland is sending Ukraine a new, sixteenth package of military aid worth €109 million.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Finland.
Another package includes anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition for it. Additional information about the content of the aid, delivery methods and delivery times are not disclosed for security reasons.
"Finland will continue to support Ukraine together with our international partners," the agencyʼs press service added.
- Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, Finland has helped the Defense Forces of Ukraine with weapons and equipment worth €1.1 billion.
- In one of the previous aid packages, the Finns handed over three Leopard 2R anti-mine vehicles to the Ukrainian military.