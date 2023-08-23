Finland is preparing a new package of defense support for Ukraine

After a meeting with Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo, President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that Finland is preparing the 18th package of military aid for Ukraine.

Zelensky thanked Finland for its military, humanitarian and sanctions assistance to Ukraine, as well as for its solidarity in the struggle for Ukrainian freedom and independence.

During the meeting, Volodymyr Zelensky told Orpo about the situation at the front, the priority positions for the next aid packages. They discussed the Defense Industries Forum.

According to the president, Finland meaningfully supports global efforts regarding the Peace Formula, and the prime minister assured of his countryʼs readiness to act as a co-leader in the implementation of a number of its points. Zelensky also invited Finland to start negotiations regarding "security guarantees" for Ukraine.

Finland supports Ukraineʼs membership in the EU and NATO.