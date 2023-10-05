The European Parliament condemned Azerbaijanʼs armed attack on Nagorno-Karabakh

The European Parliament condemned Azerbaijanʼs attack on Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19. This is stated in the resolution supported by 491 MEPs.

According to parliamentarians, Azerbaijanʼs actions are a gross violation of international law and human rights. The deputies compared the mass flight of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.

The European Parliament called on the EU and its member states to immediately offer all the necessary assistance to Armenia, which was faced with an influx of refugees. Deputies demand an investigation into abuses committed by Azerbaijani soldiers, which may amount to war crimes.

In addition, the parliamentarians called on the EU to review relations with Baku and introduce sanctions against Azerbaijani government officials.

"The development of a strategic partnership with a country like Azerbaijan, which openly violates international law and international obligations and has a troubling history with human rights, is incompatible with the goals of the EUʼs foreign policy," the resolution reads.

What happened in Nagorno-Karabakh?

On September 19, Azerbaijan announced the start of an "anti-terrorist operation" in Nagorno-Karabakh to "restore constitutional order." After a day of fighting and shelling, the unrecognized NKR capitulated, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, announced the restoration of the countryʼs sovereignty. On September 20, Azerbaijan put forward demands — the dissolution of the government of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the disarmament of all its formations. After that, NKR forces began to hand over equipment and weapons, and Armenians began to leave Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan is starting the reintegration of the region and has already presented a plan.

The unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) will officially cease to exist on January 1, 2024.