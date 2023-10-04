Greece offered Ukraine its ports for grain export

At the meeting in Kyiv, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece George Herapetritus noted that Greece is ready to provide an alternative route for Ukrainian grain through its ports of Thessaloniki and Alexandroupolis.
"Ekathimerini" writes about it.
The publication notes that the Greek government previously discussed this plan with partners in the EU and outside the bloc. It involves the transportation of products by rail through Romania and Bulgaria to Thessaloniki and Alexandroupolis.
There are also alternative routes across the Baltic and Adriatic seas. Poland, together with Lithuania, advocates the Baltic route. The Adriatic option is centered on the Croatian port of Rijeka. They want to transport grain there by train through Hungary and Slovakia.
- Poland, Slovakia and Hungary continued the ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, although the European Union lifted the restrictions on September 15. Because of this, Ukraine is preparing a claim to arbitration at the World Trade Organization.
- On September 19, at the request of the European Commission, Ukraine changed the rules of grain export, and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal offered a compromise to Poland and Hungary.
- On September 21, the Minister of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine agreed with his Polish colleague to find a solution regarding the import of grain that takes into account the interests of both countries. On the same day, the Ukrainian side agreed with Slovakia on the grain trade system.
- On October 3 , Lithuania opened a corridor for the transit of Ukrainian grain to the ports of the Baltic states. Before that, the veterinary, sanitary and phytosanitary control of grain going to the port of Klaipeda (Lithuania) was transferred from the Ukrainian-Polish border to this port. This will speed up transit through the territory of Poland.