Greece offered Ukraine its ports for grain export

At the meeting in Kyiv, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece George Herapetritus noted that Greece is ready to provide an alternative route for Ukrainian grain through its ports of Thessaloniki and Alexandroupolis.

"Ekathimerini" writes about it.

The publication notes that the Greek government previously discussed this plan with partners in the EU and outside the bloc. It involves the transportation of products by rail through Romania and Bulgaria to Thessaloniki and Alexandroupolis.

There are also alternative routes across the Baltic and Adriatic seas. Poland, together with Lithuania, advocates the Baltic route. The Adriatic option is centered on the Croatian port of Rijeka. They want to transport grain there by train through Hungary and Slovakia.