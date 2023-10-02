MDI: Strike drones attacked the aircraft factory in Smolensk, where X-59 missiles were produced

On October 1, attack drones attacked the Smolensk Aviation Plant, where X-59 missiles of various modifications were produced.
This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the morning of October 2.
According to confirmed data of MDI, three out of four drones hit the target and caused significant damage to the plant.
The X-59 missile (in the X-59MK2 modification) of the "air-to-surface" class with a range of up to 280 km is one of those that the Russian Aerospace Forces most often fire at military and civilian targets in Ukraine. Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions suffer the most from the use of such weapons.
On October 1, a video of the attack on the aircraft factory was published on social networks.
- Ukrainian intelligence reported that on September 18, unknown persons planted explosives and blew up two An-148 and Il-20 aircraft parked at the Chkalovskyi military airfield in the Moscow region. The Mi-28N helicopter, which the Russians involved in shooting down attack drones over the Moscow region, was also destroyed.
- On September 22, Ukrainian aviation attacked the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation (in Sevastopol), when a meeting of leaders was held there. Then 34 officers died, and another 105 occupiers were wounded, the headquarters building cannot be restored. Initially, the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine reported the death of the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Viktor Sokolov, but on September 26, he was present at the meeting.