MDI: Strike drones attacked the aircraft factory in Smolensk, where X-59 missiles were produced

On October 1, attack drones attacked the Smolensk Aviation Plant, where X-59 missiles of various modifications were produced.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the morning of October 2.

According to confirmed data of MDI, three out of four drones hit the target and caused significant damage to the plant.

The X-59 missile (in the X-59MK2 modification) of the "air-to-surface" class with a range of up to 280 km is one of those that the Russian Aerospace Forces most often fire at military and civilian targets in Ukraine. Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions suffer the most from the use of such weapons.

On October 1, a video of the attack on the aircraft factory was published on social networks.