SSO confirmed the liquidation of the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol

Special operations forces (SSO) confirmed the elimination of the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation Viktor Sokolov, who was at the headquarters when he was hit by a missile.
Also, 34 officers were killed, and another 105 occupiers were wounded.
The headquarters building cannot be restored.
It will be recalled that the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol was attacked during a meeting of the management staff.
- On September 22, around 1:15 p.m., Ukraine struck the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, the building was damaged, and a fire broke out. The so-called governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev confirmed the strike and warned of the possibility of a second attack. Half an hour after the attack in Sevastopol, sirens were turned on and evacuation was announced in a number of childrenʼs and educational institutions.
- In the morning, the occupiers had already set up a smoke screen in Sevastopol, but the locals still heard explosions on the territory of the peninsula. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that they allegedly shot down a missile and two drones.
- In Russia, at first, one soldier was killed as a result of an attack on the headquarters. However, the Ministry of Defense of Russia later clarified that the soldier went missing and did not die.
- In May 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine reported suspicion of Sokolov for ordering the firing of Kalibr missiles at the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. On August 10, 2022, four people died and another 40 were injured in a rocket attack on his orders. Sokolov was charged under three articles — encroachment on territorial integrity, waging an aggressive war, and violating the laws and customs of war.