Missiles attacked the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. An air raid alarm sounds in the city

Missiles were fired at the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia in Sevastopol.

This was reported by the occupation "governor" of the city Razvozhaev.

The Russians blame the attack on the Armed Forces. Ukraine has not yet commented on the incident. Local Telegram channels publish the consequences of the strike.

In the photo, they claim, the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet after the missile strike.

Air raid sirens sound in Sevastopol. The so-called governor warns of another possible strike and also publishes instructions on what to do when an air alert is declared.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia confirmed the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. There they reported the death of one soldier. They also claim that Russian air defense allegedly shot down five missiles.