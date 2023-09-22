Missiles attacked the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. An air raid alarm sounds in the city

Missiles were fired at the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of Russia in Sevastopol.
This was reported by the occupation "governor" of the city Razvozhaev.
The Russians blame the attack on the Armed Forces. Ukraine has not yet commented on the incident. Local Telegram channels publish the consequences of the strike.
In the photo, they claim, the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet after the missile strike.
Air raid sirens sound in Sevastopol. The so-called governor warns of another possible strike and also publishes instructions on what to do when an air alert is declared.
The Ministry of Defense of Russia confirmed the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. There they reported the death of one soldier. They also claim that Russian air defense allegedly shot down five missiles.
- The day before, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Saki airfield in occupied Crimea. According to SBU, there were at least 12 combat aircraft (Su-24 and Su-30) at the airfield, as well as Pantsir MANPADS. In addition, the Mojaher drone operator training base is located there.