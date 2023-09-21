SBU and the Navy hit the Saki military airfield in Crimea. Russian equipment was seriously damaged

On the night of September 21, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Saki airfield in occupied Crimea.

"Babel" was informed about this by sources in SBU.

According to their data, there were at least 12 combat aircraft (Su-24 and Su-30) and MANPADS "Pantsir" at the airfield. In addition, the Mojaher drone operator training base is located there. The Russians use these drones to coordinate their own air strikes, as well as combat strike UAVs.

The blow seriously damaged the occupiersʼ equipment. At first, Ukrainian drones overloaded Russian air defense. Then the "Neptune" rockets were launched.

Russian Telegram channels write about at least 30 dead soldiers of the Russian Federation.