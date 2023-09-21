At night, drones attacked the occupied Crimea and the Orlov region of the Russian Federation

On the night of September 20-21, drones attacked occupied Crimea and the Orlov region of Russia, local media reports.

The governor of the region Andriy Klychkov said that two drones attacked the facilities of the fuel and energy complex, but they allegedly managed to shoot them down. Russian Telegram channels specify that the target was the "Druzhba" oil depot.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the alleged downing of one drone over the Orlov region and one more over the Belgorod and Kursk regions.

In Crimea, the attack lasted more than two hours. The Russian public called it the most popular of all time. Explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Dzhankoy, Balaklava, Sevastopol, Saky, Novofedorivka and other cities. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the downing of 19 drones.