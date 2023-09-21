At night, drones attacked the occupied Crimea and the Orlov region of the Russian Federation

On the night of September 20-21, drones attacked occupied Crimea and the Orlov region of Russia, local media reports.
The governor of the region Andriy Klychkov said that two drones attacked the facilities of the fuel and energy complex, but they allegedly managed to shoot them down. Russian Telegram channels specify that the target was the "Druzhba" oil depot.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported on the alleged downing of one drone over the Orlov region and one more over the Belgorod and Kursk regions.
In Crimea, the attack lasted more than two hours. The Russian public called it the most popular of all time. Explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Dzhankoy, Balaklava, Sevastopol, Saky, Novofedorivka and other cities. The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the downing of 19 drones.
- On the afternoon of September 20, Ukraine attacked locations of Russian equipment in Crimea — explosions rang out in the Inkerman region, as well as near the "Belbek" and "Kacha" airfields.
- On September 17, explosions rang out in occupied Sevastopol near Cape Fiolent. The 26th naval radio engineering unit is based there and a radio engineering station with twelve radar antennas is located there. It was a joint operation of the MDI and the Navy.
- A series of loud explosions rang out in Sevastopol on the night of September 13. In the morning, it became known about two ignition epicenters in the South Bay and one in Korabelnaya Bay. The Ministry of Defense of Russia said that the attack was carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly with ten cruise missiles and unmanned boats. The agency also confirmed damage to two Russian warships. The local authorities of Sevastopol reported 24 victims.
- Ukrainian intelligence said that a large amphibious assault ship and a submarine were damaged. The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk, confirmed that the attack on Sevastopol was carried out by Ukrainian aviation, and hinted at the operation of Storm Shadow missiles. The spokesman of the Naval Forces added that the "Minsk" damaged in Sevastopol cannot be restored.