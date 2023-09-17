”Babel” sources: The explosions in Sevastopol are a joint operation of the GUR and the Navy

On the evening of September 17, explosions rang out in occupied Sevastopol near Cape Fiolent.
"Babel" sources report that the explosions in Sevastopol are a joint special operation of the Main Directorate of Intelligence and the Naval Forces.
The 26th marine radio engineering unit is based on Cape Fiolent, where the explosions were heard. There is also a radio engineering station with twelve radar antennas.
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that the Russian air defense system allegedly destroyed two drones over the southwestern part of Crimea.
- A series of loud explosions rang out in Sevastopol on the night of September 13. In the morning, it became known about two ignition epicenters in the South Bay and one in Korabelnaya Bay. The Ministry of Defense of Russia said that the attack was carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly with ten cruise missiles and unmanned boats. The agency also confirmed damage to two Russian warships. The local authorities of Sevastopol reported 24 victims.
- Ukrainian intelligence said that a large amphibious assault ship and a submarine were damaged. The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk, confirmed that the attack on Sevastopol was carried out by Ukrainian aviation, and hinted at the operation of Storm Shadow missiles. The spokesman of the Naval Forces added that the "Minsk" damaged in Sevastopol cannot be restored.