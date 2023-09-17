”Babel” sources: The explosions in Sevastopol are a joint operation of the GUR and the Navy

On the evening of September 17, explosions rang out in occupied Sevastopol near Cape Fiolent.

"Babel" sources report that the explosions in Sevastopol are a joint special operation of the Main Directorate of Intelligence and the Naval Forces.

The 26th marine radio engineering unit is based on Cape Fiolent, where the explosions were heard. There is also a radio engineering station with twelve radar antennas.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that the Russian air defense system allegedly destroyed two drones over the southwestern part of Crimea.