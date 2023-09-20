Ukraine attacked locations of Russian equipment in Crimea

Around 1:00 p.m., explosions rang out in occupied Crimea in the Inkerman area, as well as near the "Belbek" and "Kacha" airfields.

The sounds of explosions in the Southern Bay of Sevastopol are also reported on social networks.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) representative Andriy Yusov in a comment to "Babel" confirmed the missile attack on locations of deployment of Russian equipment in occupied Crimea.

"Ukrainian forces are working on the military facilities of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories, including in the Ukrainian Crimea," he noted.

In general, he says, there has been a lot of news from Crimea in recent days. "This is all within the framework of one set of measures. All these measures are effective, believe me." More detailed information about the consequences of the strikes is promised to be made public later.

The representative of the occupying "power" of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev announced the fall of drones as a result of the operation of air defense equipment in the village of Verkhnyosadove and in the village of Kacha. According to him, aerosol masking agents are used near Sevastopol Bay, but the locals talk about an "arrival".