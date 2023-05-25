The SBU reported the suspicion to the commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation Sokolov. He faces life imprisonment

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the suspicion to Russian Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

Law enforcement officers established that from August 10, 2022, Sokolov personally gave orders to release 3M14 "Calibre" cruise missiles on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

As a result of shelling, four civilians were killed, and another 40 were injured.

According to the investigation, the enemy attacked energy facilities from the air in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Kirovohradska, Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Chernivtsi, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

SBU investigators informed Sokolov of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 438 and Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons according to a prior conspiracy);

Part 3 of Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 437 (planning, preparation, unleashing and waging of an aggressive war, committed by a group of persons based on a prior conspiracy).

The commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet faces life imprisonment.