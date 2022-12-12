The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office declared the suspicion to six Russian generals who ordered the occupation of Kharkiv region

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) declared the suspicion to six Russian generals who organized and ensured the armed invasion of the occupation forces on the territory of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Suspicions declared to:

the Deputy Commander of the Western Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Major General T. M. Trubienko;

the Commander of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General A.S. Ivanaev;

the Chief of Staff of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation, Major General A. Yu. Pyataev;

the commander of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District, Major General M. A. Tereshchenko;

the commander of the 3rd Motor Rifle Vislensk Red Banner, Suvorov and Kutuzov Orders of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation, Major General O. V. Avdeev;

the commander of the 144th Guards Motorized Rifles of the Yelnin Red Banner Order of Suvorov of the 20th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District, Major General V.V. Sleptsov.

They gave direct orders to occupy populated areas, resulting in numerous civilian casualties and the destruction of populated areas.