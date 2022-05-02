The prosecutorʼs office reported suspicion to the Russian general who led the capture of Kyiv

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported the suspicion to the Commander of the Eastern Military District of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Oleksandr Chaiko. It was he who led the military operation to capture the capital from the west.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova.

The case was initiated under two articles. Investigators found that the military leader lived in the village of Zdvyzhivka, Bucha district, for two weeks in March 2022. There, in an enthusiastic kindergarten, he set up a headquarters from which he led the fighting. And at the stadium of the school in the village of Katiuzhanka captured by the occupiers, he presented to the subordinate servicemen of the state award of the Russian Federation.

"We are now investigating their" exploits "by checking the general and his army for involvement in war crimes against the civilian population of Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine," Venediktov said.