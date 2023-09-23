Ukrainian aviation hit the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation with missiles when a meeting of leaders was held there

The headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol was attacked during a meeting of the leadership, the press service of the Special Operations Forces reports.
"The daring and painstaking work of the Special Operations Forces made it possible to hit the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in a timely and accurate manner — during a meeting of the leadership of the Russian fleet in the temporarily occupied Crimea," the press service of the SSO noted.
SSO fighters transferred the data to the Air Force for a strike mission.
"The details of the operation will become known when it is possible, and the result — dozens of dead and wounded occupiers, including the highest management of the fleet. Letʼs move on," summed up the special forces.
- On September 22, around 1:15 p.m. , Ukraine struck the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, the building was damaged, and a fire broke out. The so-called governor of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev confirmed the strike and warned of the possibility of a second attack. Half an hour after the attack in Sevastopol, sirens were turned on and evacuation was announced in a number of childrenʼs and educational institutions.
- In the morning, the occupiers had already set up a smoke screen in Sevastopol, but the locals still heard explosions on the territory of the peninsula. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that they allegedly shot down a missile and two drones.
- In Russia, at first, one soldier was killed as a result of an attack on the headquarters. However, the Ministry of Defense of Russia later clarified that the soldier went missing and did not die.