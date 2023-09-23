Ukrainian aviation hit the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation with missiles when a meeting of leaders was held there

The headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol was attacked during a meeting of the leadership, the press service of the Special Operations Forces reports.

"The daring and painstaking work of the Special Operations Forces made it possible to hit the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in a timely and accurate manner — during a meeting of the leadership of the Russian fleet in the temporarily occupied Crimea," the press service of the SSO noted.

SSO fighters transferred the data to the Air Force for a strike mission.

"The details of the operation will become known when it is possible, and the result — dozens of dead and wounded occupiers, including the highest management of the fleet. Letʼs move on," summed up the special forces.