Commander of the Air Force: Ukrainian aviation struck the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk indirectly stated that the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Crimea was carried out by Ukrainian aircraft. He published the corresponding video and wrote: "We promised what would happen next."

Presumably, we are talking about the operation of Storm Shadow or SCALP missiles, which were transferred to the Defense Forces by Britain and France.

Later, the Directorate of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the command headquarters of the Russian fleet in occupied Sevastopol.

After that, a video of the attack on the headquarters appeared. The footage shows the missile — its silhouette is very similar to the Storm Shadow and SCALP, which are essentially the same.