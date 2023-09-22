Commander of the Air Force: Ukrainian aviation struck the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk indirectly stated that the attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Crimea was carried out by Ukrainian aircraft. He published the corresponding video and wrote: "We promised what would happen next."
Presumably, we are talking about the operation of Storm Shadow or SCALP missiles, which were transferred to the Defense Forces by Britain and France.
Later, the Directorate of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of the command headquarters of the Russian fleet in occupied Sevastopol.
After that, a video of the attack on the headquarters appeared. The footage shows the missile — its silhouette is very similar to the Storm Shadow and SCALP, which are essentially the same.
- On September 22, around 1:15 p.m., Ukraine struck the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, the building was damaged, and a fire broke out. The so-called governor of Sevastopol Mykhailo Razvozhaev confirmed the strike and warned of the possibility of a second attack. Half an hour after the attack in Sevastopol, sirens were turned on and evacuation was announced in a number of childrenʼs and educational institutions.
- In the morning, the occupiers had already set up a smoke screen in Sevastopol, but the locals still heard explosions on the territory of the peninsula. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that they allegedly shot down a missile and two drones.
- In Russia, at first, one soldier was killed as a result of an attack on the headquarters. However, the Ministry of Defense of Russia later clarified that the soldier went missing and did not die.