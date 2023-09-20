MDI: At the airfield in the suburbs of Moscow, unknown persons blew up two planes and a helicopter

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of Ukraine reported that on September 18, unknown persons planted explosives and blew up two An-148 and Il-20 aircraft parked at the "Chkalovsky" military airfield in the Moscow region. These aircraft belong to the 354th special purpose aviation regiment.

The Mi-28N helicopter, which the Russians involved in shooting down attack drones over the Moscow region, was also destroyed.

"The event caused quite a bit of hysteria in the higher military places — government planes, so-called doomsday planes and special planes (reconnaissance planes) are based at the airfield," the MDI added.

Aircraft damage does not allow to count on their quick recovery. The tail part of the helicopter was damaged by the explosion. Another An-148, which was next to the others in the parking lot, received minor damage.

Russia, meanwhile, is looking for the saboteurs who did it and is restricting the spread of information in the media.