Russian Ministry of Defense showed the footage of the meeting with the commander of the Black Sea Fleet. The SSO reported his death earlier

The Ministry of Defense of Russia released footage of the meeting, which was allegedly attended by the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Viktor Sokolov. In the photo, you can see the date of the meeting — September 26, that is, it was held today. In the photo, Sokolov is in the lower left corner.
The day before, on September 25, the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine announced that Sokolov was killed during a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. They claimed that 33 more officers were killed then, and 105 more Russians were wounded. The building itself cannot be restored.
- On September 22, around 1:15 p.m., Ukraine launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea. In the video that circulated on social networks, it can be seen that the headquarters was destroyed by Storm Shadow or SCALP EG cruise missiles, which are essentially the same thing.
- In May 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine reported suspicion of Sokolov for ordering the firing of Kalibr missiles at Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. On August 10, 2022, four people died and another 40 were injured in a rocket attack on his orders. Sokolov was charged under three articles — encroachment on territorial integrity, waging an aggressive war, and violating the laws and customs of war.