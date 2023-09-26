The Ministry of Defense of Romania condemned the Russian attack on Odesa. Residents of Isaccia, Romania, witnessed it

The Ministry of Defense of Romania condemned the Russian kamikaze drone attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa region.

"We strongly condemn these unjustified and illegal attacks," the agency stated in a statement on X (Twitter). They added that they monitored the air situation at the border in real time during the attack.

Residents of the Romanian border town of Isaccia witnessed this attack. The drone attacked Orlivka, where the crossing between it and Isakcha is located. This was filmed by the Romanian workers of the crossing. According to Radio Svoboda, the footage shows men shouting at their colleagues on the barge to leave the Ukrainian port as soon as possible.

On the morning of September 26, the coast guard in Romania announced that traffic at the Isaccia border checkpoint was closed due to the attack.