At night, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 38 Shahed drones. Air defense forces shot down 26 of them

On the night of September 26, the Russian occupiers launched 38 Shahed attack drones over Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 26 of them.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The drones were flying from the southeastern direction (Prymorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Cape Chauda — occupied Crimea).

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups worked along the route of the attack drones.