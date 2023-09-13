The occupiers attacked Odesa with drones. There are hits and victims

On the night of September 13, the Russian occupiers attacked the Izmail district of Odesa with attack drones.
The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper writes about this.
There are drone strikes and damage to port and other civilian infrastructure. Rescuers eliminate the consequences.
Six civilians were injured. Three of them are in serious condition, and the other three are in moderate condition. They were hospitalized.
The Southern Defense Forces specify that 32 Shahed drones were shot down over the region.
- On the night of September 7, the Russian occupiers attacked the south of Odesa with drones for three hours. As a result of the Shahed raid, civil and port infrastructure facilities were damaged in several settlements.
- On the night of September 4, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones, the civil infrastructure of the Danube region (Izmail district) was under attack.