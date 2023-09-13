The occupiers attacked Odesa with drones. There are hits and victims

On the night of September 13, the Russian occupiers attacked the Izmail district of Odesa with attack drones.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper writes about this.

There are drone strikes and damage to port and other civilian infrastructure. Rescuers eliminate the consequences.

Six civilians were injured. Three of them are in serious condition, and the other three are in moderate condition. They were hospitalized.

The Southern Defense Forces specify that 32 Shahed drones were shot down over the region.