At night, the Russians attacked the south of Odesa with drones. The consequences

On the night of September 7, the Russian occupiers attacked the south of Odesa region with attack drones for three hours — this is the fourth attack on the Izmail district in five days.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper informed about this.

As a result of the Shahed raid, civil and port infrastructure facilities, an elevator, and an administrative building were damaged in several settlements.

The truck driver was injured, he has a slight leg injury.

Now the consequences of shelling are being eliminated on the spot.