The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania summoned the head of the Russian diplomatic mission and again expressed protest over the wreckage of the Russian drone

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania expresses its protest and summons the head of the Russian diplomatic mission due to the new wreckage of Russian kamikaze drones that attacked the port infrastructure of the Ukrainian cities of Reni and Izmail at night.

This is reported on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agency consults with NATO allies regarding the development of events on the border with Ukraine, including incidents involving the fall of drone debris.

Meanwhile, the Romanian Ministry of Defense is already finishing building shelters for civilians who live near the Danube and may be affected by Russian drone attacks. Shelters are being set up near the village of Plauru, where the wreckage of the first Russian Shahed was found on September 4.