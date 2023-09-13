Air Force: Air defense shot down 32 attack drones during the Russian attack on Odesa and Sumy regions

On the night of September 13, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 32 Shahed attack drones, which the occupiers used to attack Odesa and Sumy regions.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

The Russians launched 44 drones from three directions — Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, Cape Chauda, Kursk. The attack was repulsed by fighter aircraft, units of anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Most of the drones flew to the south of Odesa to attack the port infrastructure.