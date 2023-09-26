The Russians attacked Odesa with attack drones. They hit the port infrastructure

On the night of September 26, the Russians attacked Odesa with attack drones.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Kiper.

Most of the drones were shot down by anti-aircraft defense, but there are also hits to port infrastructure.

Two truck drivers were injured. One of them received medical help on the spot, the second was hospitalized with a serious hand injury. The checkpoint building, warehouses, and almost 30 trucks were damaged. Six trucks were on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire.