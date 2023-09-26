The Russians attacked Odesa with attack drones. They hit the port infrastructure

On the night of September 26, the Russians attacked Odesa with attack drones.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Kiper.
Most of the drones were shot down by anti-aircraft defense, but there are also hits to port infrastructure.
Two truck drivers were injured. One of them received medical help on the spot, the second was hospitalized with a serious hand injury. The checkpoint building, warehouses, and almost 30 trucks were damaged. Six trucks were on fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire.
- The day before, the Russians targeted Odesa region with 19 Shahed attack drones and two Onyx supersonic missiles. The impact damaged the sea station in Odesa, a fire broke out in the building of the station hotel, which is currently not functioning. "Onyx" missiles destroyed granaries.