The occupiers hit Odesa with 19 attack drones and two types of missiles. There is a hit

At night, the Russians targeted Odesa with 19 Shahed attack drones and two Onyx supersonic missiles. Also, 12 Kalibr missiles moved in different areas.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

Air defense forces shot down 19 drones and 11 Kalibr missiles. One Kalibr was eliminated over Mykolayiv region and Kirovohrad region, the vast majority — in the sky over Odesa region.

However, there is an impact on the port infrastructure. A fire broke out in the damaged sea station in Odesa, in the building of the station hotel, which is currently not functioning. Onyx missiles destroyed granaries.

Debris from rockets damaged warehouse buildings of one of the enterprises and a private house in the suburbs of Odesa. There were fires. Grass was burning in open areas. The fire was extinguished.

The blast wave broke glass in several houses. According to the head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, there was an injured woman with wounds by fragments of glass.

The Southern Defense Forces published a photo of the consequences of the Russian attack: