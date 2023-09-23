Australia supports the repeal of Russiaʼs veto at the UN

Australia supported President Volodymyr Zelenskyiʼs proposal to deny Russia the right of veto in the UN Security Council and called for further reforms in the organization.

Bloomberg writes about it.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in a speech before the UN General Assembly that Russia "makes a mockery of the UN every day by continuing its illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine."

Australia will receive a seat on the Security Council for 2029-2030.

The UN Security Council is a UN body responsible for maintaining international peace and security and has the right to make decisions binding on all members of the organization. Permanent members of the Security Council are China, the Russian Federation, the United States, Great Britain and France, and ten non-permanent members are elected for a two-year term. Ukraine was last elected in 2016-2017. Permanent members have veto power, that is, they can block any decision, even if everyone else supports it.