SBU detained three employees of the military commissariat and an official of the MMC. They were helping the evaders

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in three regions detained three employees of military commissions and an official of the military medical commission (MMC). They helped conscripts to go abroad with forged documents. In total, SBU eliminated seven more schemes to evade mobilization.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

For "services" they charged from $500 to $8.5 thousand — it depended on the urgency and method of escape abroad.

In Kyiv, two citizens of the country from the South Caucasus were detained, who were selling forged documents about the parentage of many children or volunteering, and were also taking clients abroad through forest paths in Transcarpathia.

In Lviv region, military counter-intelligence officers detained an official of the recruiting and staffing department of the regional military committee. She demanded $17 000 from two employees of a local enterprise.

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the head of one of the district military commissariats was detained. He was writing off men from the military register based on their health status.

In Cherkasy region, SBU declared suspicions to the secretary of the district military medical commission that he was selling fictitious certificates about serious illnesses, involving a MMC doctor.

In the Kirovohrad region, an official of the district military committee was detained, who, together with members of the MMC, forged medical reports and sold them to conscripts.

In Odesa, according to SBU, a man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for trying to smuggle a group of evaders abroad beyond the checkpoints.