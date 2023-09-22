SBU detained three employees of the military commissariat and an official of the MMC. They were helping the evaders

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in three regions detained three employees of military commissions and an official of the military medical commission (MMC). They helped conscripts to go abroad with forged documents. In total, SBU eliminated seven more schemes to evade mobilization.
The press service of SBU writes about this.
For "services" they charged from $500 to $8.5 thousand — it depended on the urgency and method of escape abroad.
In Kyiv, two citizens of the country from the South Caucasus were detained, who were selling forged documents about the parentage of many children or volunteering, and were also taking clients abroad through forest paths in Transcarpathia.
In Lviv region, military counter-intelligence officers detained an official of the recruiting and staffing department of the regional military committee. She demanded $17 000 from two employees of a local enterprise.
In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, the head of one of the district military commissariats was detained. He was writing off men from the military register based on their health status.
In Cherkasy region, SBU declared suspicions to the secretary of the district military medical commission that he was selling fictitious certificates about serious illnesses, involving a MMC doctor.
In the Kirovohrad region, an official of the district military committee was detained, who, together with members of the MMC, forged medical reports and sold them to conscripts.
In Odesa, according to SBU, a man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for trying to smuggle a group of evaders abroad beyond the checkpoints.
- Earlier, more than 10 employees of the MMC and doctors who helped the evaders were exposed in Vinnytsia; an employee of the MMC, who forged documents of conscripts for $10 000, was arrested in Odesa; the head of the MMC of the Podilsky Military Committee in Kyiv was informed of the suspicion of forging documents for the departure of conscripts abroad. SBU also eliminated mobilization evasion schemes in Kherson and Ivano-Frankivsk region.
- On August 1, the Ministry of Defense informed that by the end of the year, it will replace a third of the leadership of the territorial recruit center (TRC) with veterans who are unable to continue their service due to injuries. Such work is already being carried out — currently 50-70% of the security companies of the TRC have been replaced by men who were wounded in the war.
- On August 11, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the dismissal of all heads of regional military committees.