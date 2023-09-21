Ukraine received $1.25 billion from the United States through the World Bank

The state budget of Ukraine received a grant from the USA in the amount of $1.25 billion through the Trust Fund of World Bank Donors — PEACE in Ukraine.
The press service of the Ministry of Finance writes about this.
This money partly compensates for the state budget expenditures on social and humanitarian spheres: pensions, salaries of civil servants, doctors, employees of the State Emergency Service, and teachers.
During 2023, Ukraine received $9.7 billion in direct budget support from the United States in the form of grants.
- The previous time, Ukraine received $1.25 billion through the World Bank on July 31.
- On June 21, the World Bank Group announced the provision of additional support to Ukraine in the amount of $1.75 billion. Funding consisted of a $500 million World Bank loan guaranteed by Great Britain, a $1.25 billion grant from the United States, and another $15 million grant from Finland.
- Before that, the World Bank allocated $132 million for agriculture, €189.32 million for salaries of Ukrainian civil servants and teachers, $1.25 billion for needs in the sphere of health care, education and rescue services, and $200 million for infrastructure restoration.
- The World Bank has mobilized about $35 billion in emergency financing to support Ukrainians. Donors were the USA, Japan, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain, Norway, Germany, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Latvia, Iceland and Belgium.