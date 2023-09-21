Ukraine received $1.25 billion from the United States through the World Bank

The state budget of Ukraine received a grant from the USA in the amount of $1.25 billion through the Trust Fund of World Bank Donors — PEACE in Ukraine.

The press service of the Ministry of Finance writes about this.

This money partly compensates for the state budget expenditures on social and humanitarian spheres: pensions, salaries of civil servants, doctors, employees of the State Emergency Service, and teachers.

During 2023, Ukraine received $9.7 billion in direct budget support from the United States in the form of grants.