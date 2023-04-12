The World Bank will allocate $200 million to Ukraine to restore infrastructure

Ukraine will receive a $200 million grant from the World Bank. The money will be used to restore the energy infrastructure.

Bloomberg writes about it.

Also, as part of the project, the partners will add another $300 million in grants and other types of contributions to help Ukraine repair its energy infrastructure.

"Over the past year, the energy infrastructure has suffered losses in the amount of $11 billion and is one of the most critical sectors where Ukraine needs urgent support," said Anna Bjerde, Managing Director of World Bank Operations.

According to her, more than half of Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure is damaged, and millions of people in the country have limited access to electricity.