The World Bank allocated €189.32 million for salaries of Ukrainian civil servants and teachers

The general fund of the state budget of Ukraine received €189.32 million from the World Bank. These funds will go to the salaries of civil servants and teachers for February 2023.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

Money received on a concessional basis from the International Development Association will need to be repaid over 10 years with a 4-year grace period.

"I am grateful to the World Bank team for supporting the financial stability of Ukraine. The raised funds will allow to reimburse the priority social expenses of the state budget, as well as to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine," commented the Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko.