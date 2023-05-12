Ukraine received $132 million from the World Bank. The money will go to agriculture

Ukraine received financing from the World Bank in the amount of $132 million. The Ministry of Finance informed about this on May 12.
The loan funds have been transferred to the state budget. The money will continue to support the financial stability of Ukraine and reimburse expenses, in particular in the agricultural sector, to improve the situation in the food industry and food security.
- Before that, the World Bank allocated €189.32 million for salaries of Ukrainian civil servants and teachers, $1.25 billion for needs in the sphere of health care, education and rescue services, and $200 million for the restoration of infrastructure.