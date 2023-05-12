News

Ukraine received $132 million from the World Bank. The money will go to agriculture

Anhelina Sheremet
Ukraine received financing from the World Bank in the amount of $132 million. The Ministry of Finance informed about this on May 12.

The loan funds have been transferred to the state budget. The money will continue to support the financial stability of Ukraine and reimburse expenses, in particular in the agricultural sector, to improve the situation in the food industry and food security.