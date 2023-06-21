The World Bank will provide Ukraine with an additional $1.75 billion for emergency aid and recovery

On June 21, the World Bank Group announced the provision of additional support to Ukraine in the amount of $1.75 billion.

This funding consists of a $500 million World Bank loan guaranteed by Great Britain, a $1.25 billion grant from the United States, and another $15 million grant from Finland.

The money will be provided as part of the World Bank project "Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine" (PEACE). They will be spent on supporting health care, education, pensions, the social assistance program and the salaries of workers who provide basic public services.

The funds will be transferred to the Government of Ukraine after the World Bank receives confirmation of the implementation of the agreed expenses.