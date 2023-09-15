The court placed under house arrest the companion of the man who was shot in Dnipro during a clash with patrolmen

The court in Dnipro sent a woman under night house arrest (from 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.) who resisted the police on August 29. Then, during the fight, the patrolman shot the man.
The woman stated that she did not consider herself guilty, and the patrol officers did not show her an ID, so she thought that it might not have been law enforcement officers.
During the incident, she refused to get out of the car. Then the patrolmen began to pull her out of the car by force and used a gas canister, then a fight began, which ended fatally for the driver.
- On August 29, patrol officers tried to stop a car in Dnipro, its driver ignored the requirements of traffic rules. The police then asked the passengers, including minors, to get out of the car. They refused, after which the police used force and gas canisters. The driver behaved aggressively and "had all the signs of alcohol intoxication." A fight broke out, during which the policeman shot the man three times in the back, as a result of which he died. The law enforcement officer was detained, and here is the video from his body camera.
- On August 30, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko noted that this situation is a serious precedent. The investigation will determine the culprits. On August 31, the police opened a case for encroachment on the lives of policemen.
- The patrolman who shot the man was sent under house arrest.