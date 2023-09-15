The court placed under house arrest the companion of the man who was shot in Dnipro during a clash with patrolmen

The court in Dnipro sent a woman under night house arrest (from 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.) who resisted the police on August 29. Then, during the fight, the patrolman shot the man.

The woman stated that she did not consider herself guilty, and the patrol officers did not show her an ID, so she thought that it might not have been law enforcement officers.

During the incident, she refused to get out of the car. Then the patrolmen began to pull her out of the car by force and used a gas canister, then a fight began, which ended fatally for the driver.