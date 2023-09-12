The Dnipro police declared the suspicion for resisting a police officer to a 23-year-old woman

The Dnipro police reported suspicion of a 23-year-old woman for resisting a police officer. It is about the incident with her husband, who was shot on August 29.
The police informed about this on September 12.
She was declared of the suspicion under Article 342 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — resisting a law enforcement officer. This is punishable by a fine, or restriction of liberty for up to four years, or imprisonment for up to two years. Investigation and forensic medical examination are ongoing in the case.
The woman refused to get out of the car during the incident. Then the patrolmen began to pull her out of the car by force and used a gas canister, then a fight began, the man was shot dead.
- On August 29, patrol officers tried to stop a car in Dnipro, its driver ignored the requirements of traffic rules. The police then asked the passengers, including minors, to get out of the car. They refused, after which the police used force and gas canisters. The driver behaved aggressively and "had all the signs of alcohol intoxication." As a result, a fight happened, during which the policeman shot the man three times in the back, as a result of which he died. The law enforcement officer was detained, and here is the video from his body camera.
- On August 30, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko noted that this situation is a serious precedent. The investigation will determine the culprits. On August 31, the police opened a case for encroachment on the lives of policemen.
- The patrolman who shot the man was sent under house arrest.