The Dnipro police declared the suspicion for resisting a police officer to a 23-year-old woman

The Dnipro police reported suspicion of a 23-year-old woman for resisting a police officer. It is about the incident with her husband, who was shot on August 29.

The police informed about this on September 12.

She was declared of the suspicion under Article 342 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — resisting a law enforcement officer. This is punishable by a fine, or restriction of liberty for up to four years, or imprisonment for up to two years. Investigation and forensic medical examination are ongoing in the case.

The woman refused to get out of the car during the incident. Then the patrolmen began to pull her out of the car by force and used a gas canister, then a fight began, the man was shot dead.