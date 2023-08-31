The patrolman who shot a man in Dnipro was sent under house arrest

The Kirovsky district court of the city of Dnipro sent a patrolman who shot a man on August 29 under round-the-clock house arrest for 60 days. The court made its decision on August 31.

Prosecutors asked to arrest the patrol officer without bail.

"I absolutely disagree with the suspicion. Because I did not do all the actions that are prescribed. That day, I and my colleague were attacked. After all possible methods of influence were used, in a state of extreme necessity, a weapon was used to protect my life and the life of my colleague," said the patrolman at the court, quoted by "Graty".

The patrolman participated in the meeting online because he was in the hospital due to injuries.