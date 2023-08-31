The patrolman who shot a man in Dnipro was sent under house arrest

The Kirovsky district court of the city of Dnipro sent a patrolman who shot a man on August 29 under round-the-clock house arrest for 60 days. The court made its decision on August 31.
Prosecutors asked to arrest the patrol officer without bail.
"I absolutely disagree with the suspicion. Because I did not do all the actions that are prescribed. That day, I and my colleague were attacked. After all possible methods of influence were used, in a state of extreme necessity, a weapon was used to protect my life and the life of my colleague," said the patrolman at the court, quoted by "Graty".
The patrolman participated in the meeting online because he was in the hospital due to injuries.
- On August 29, patrol officers tried to stop a car in Dnipro, its driver ignored the requirements of traffic rules. The police then asked the passengers, including minors, to get out of the car. They refused, after which the police used force and gas canisters. The driver behaved aggressively and "had all the signs of alcohol intoxication." As a result, a fight broke out, during which the policeman shot the man three times in the back, as a result of which he died. The law enforcement officer was detained, and here is the video from his body camera.
- On August 30, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko noted that this situation is a serious precedent. The investigation will determine the culprits. On August 31, the police opened a case of encroachment on the lives of police officers.