A patrolman shot a man in Dnipro. The SBI started an investigation

In Dnipro, a patrolman shot a man on Ivan Mazepa Avenue. The SBI started an investigation to establish the feasibility of using a registered firearm.

It is previously known that law enforcement officers tried to stop an elite car in the center of Dnipro, whose driver ignored the legal requirements of traffic rules. After stopping the car, the man behaved aggressively and had all the signs of alcohol intoxication.

During the incident, the law enforcement officer shot the man, causing his death. During the investigation, the patrolman was suspended from duty.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Art. 115, Part 3 of Art. 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.