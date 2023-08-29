The patrolman who shot the driver in Dnipro was detained

In Dnipro, a policeman was arrested who shot a drunk driver who had violated traffic regulations.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office opened a case on the facts of intentional murder and abuse of official authority (Part 1 of Article 115, Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The prosecutorʼs office notes that patrol officers stopped the car and asked the passengers, including minors, to get out of the car. They refused, after which the police used force and gas canisters. A fight ensued, during which the policeman shot the victim three times in the back. He died from his injuries.