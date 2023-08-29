The patrolman who shot the driver in Dnipro was detained

In Dnipro, a policeman was arrested who shot a drunk driver who had violated traffic regulations.
The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office opened a case on the facts of intentional murder and abuse of official authority (Part 1 of Article 115, Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The prosecutorʼs office notes that patrol officers stopped the car and asked the passengers, including minors, to get out of the car. They refused, after which the police used force and gas canisters. A fight ensued, during which the policeman shot the victim three times in the back. He died from his injuries.
- In its turn, the SBI reported that law enforcement officers tried to stop a luxury car in the center of Dnipro, whose driver ignored the legal requirements of traffic rules. After stopping the car, the man behaved aggressively and had all the signs of alcohol intoxication. During the incident, the law enforcement officer shot the man, causing his death.