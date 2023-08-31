After the incident with the drunk driver in Dnipro, a case was opened for assaulting the lives of police officers

The police opened a case for encroachment on the lives of patrolmen (Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) in Dnipro. It is about an incident on August 29, when a fight broke out between the police and the driver, and then the man was shot dead.
This was reported to the National Police.
Infringing on the life of a police officer is punishable by 9 to 15 years of imprisonment or life imprisonment.
- On August 29, a policeman was detained in Dnipro, who shot a drunk driver who had violated traffic regulations.
- The prosecutorʼs office notes that patrol officers stopped the car and asked the passengers, including minors, to get out of the car. They refused, after which the police used force and gas canisters. A fight broke out, during which the policeman shot the victim three times in the back. He died from his injuries.
- The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported that law enforcement officers tried to stop an elite car in the center of Dnipro, whose driver ignored the legal requirements of traffic rules. After stopping the car, the man behaved aggressively and had all the signs of alcohol intoxication. During the incident, the law enforcement officer shot the man, causing his death.
- On August 30, the Patrol Police published a video from the body camera of a policeman who shot a drunken man.