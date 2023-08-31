After the incident with the drunk driver in Dnipro, a case was opened for assaulting the lives of police officers

The police opened a case for encroachment on the lives of patrolmen (Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) in Dnipro. It is about an incident on August 29, when a fight broke out between the police and the driver, and then the man was shot dead.

This was reported to the National Police.

Infringing on the life of a police officer is punishable by 9 to 15 years of imprisonment or life imprisonment.