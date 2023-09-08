Digi24: Romania strengthens the protection of the population in the border areas with Ukraine

The Romanian National Committee for Emergency Situations has decided to strengthen the protection of the population in areas near Ukrainian ports on the Danube. This happened after the fall of a Russian drone on the territory of the Chatalkioi commune.
This was reported by the Romanian publication "Digi24".
Now the specialized ministry should strengthen the protection of people living on the banks of the Danube, opposite the Ukrainian ports of Reni and Izmail.
"Ro-Alert" messages will also be sent to local residents in the event of a threat of falling missile or drone debris.
Also, local residents will be instructed on what to do in dangerous situations, and shelters will be built in places.
- On September 4, during a night attack on Odesa, Russian drones fell on the territory of Romania. At the same time, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Kuleba stated that Ukraine has photo evidence of this.
- On March 5, the President of Romania denied the fall of Russian drones on the territory of his country.
- On September 6, Romania first acknowledged the fall of the Russian Shahed kamikaze drone, but declared that it was debris. Defense Minister Angel Tylvar said the remains were found near the village of Plauru, opposite Izmail.
- On September 7, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg informed that the wreckage of a Russian kamikaze drone on the territory of Romania was "not a deliberate attack by Russia." The Romanian authorities informed the Alliance about the investigation. Later, Romanian journalists showed the place where the Russian Shahed fell.