Digi24: Romania strengthens the protection of the population in the border areas with Ukraine

The Romanian National Committee for Emergency Situations has decided to strengthen the protection of the population in areas near Ukrainian ports on the Danube. This happened after the fall of a Russian drone on the territory of the Chatalkioi commune.

This was reported by the Romanian publication "Digi24".

Now the specialized ministry should strengthen the protection of people living on the banks of the Danube, opposite the Ukrainian ports of Reni and Izmail.

"Ro-Alert" messages will also be sent to local residents in the event of a threat of falling missile or drone debris.

Also, local residents will be instructed on what to do in dangerous situations, and shelters will be built in places.