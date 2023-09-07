Romanian journalists showed the crash site of the Russian “Shahed”

Romanian journalists showed the site of the alleged crash of the Russian drone on the banks of the Danube.
The corresponding video material was published by the “Digi24” TV channel.
The video was shot on the territory of the Chatalkioi commune, which is located almost opposite the Ukrainian Izmail. Broken and partially burned trees can be seen on the spot, and there is no green vegetation, which indicates a strong explosion.
The journalist also showed metal fragments that could be the wreckage of a drone.
- On September 4, during a night attack on Odesa, Russian drones fell on the territory of Romania. At the same time, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Kuleba stated that Ukraine has photo evidence.
- On March 5, the President of Romania denied the fall of Russian drones on the territory of his country.
- On September 6, Romania first acknowledged the fall of the Russian Shahed kamikaze drone, but declared that it was debris. The Defense Minister Angel Tylvar said the remains were found near the village of Plauru, opposite Izmail.
- Earlier today, on September 7, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the wreckage of a Russian kamikaze drone on the territory of Romania was "not a deliberate attack by Russia." The Romanian authorities informed the Alliance about the investigation. Now all the members are waiting for its results.