Romanian journalists showed the crash site of the Russian “Shahed”

Romanian journalists showed the site of the alleged crash of the Russian drone on the banks of the Danube.

The corresponding video material was published by the “Digi24” TV channel.

The video was shot on the territory of the Chatalkioi commune, which is located almost opposite the Ukrainian Izmail. Broken and partially burned trees can be seen on the spot, and there is no green vegetation, which indicates a strong explosion.

The journalist also showed metal fragments that could be the wreckage of a drone.