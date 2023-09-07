The British company Lloydʼs is negotiating with the UN about insurance for the transportation of Ukrainian grain

The Lloydʼs company from Great Britain is negotiating with the United Nations regarding the insurance of Ukrainian grain supplies.

This was reported by Lloydʼs CEO John Neal to Reuters.

“Are we happy and can we continue to provide insurance in case the [grain] corridor can be restored? The answer to this question is yes. We are in active discussions with the UN about how this can happen," he said.

The Beazley company insured the ships traveling through the "grain corridor" as well as the temporary corridor that Ukraine created in recent weeks.

"We are working in this market to provide the insurance needed to get these vessels moving," said its CEO Adrian Cox.