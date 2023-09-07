The British company Lloydʼs is negotiating with the UN about insurance for the transportation of Ukrainian grain

The Lloydʼs company from Great Britain is negotiating with the United Nations regarding the insurance of Ukrainian grain supplies.
This was reported by Lloydʼs CEO John Neal to Reuters.
“Are we happy and can we continue to provide insurance in case the [grain] corridor can be restored? The answer to this question is yes. We are in active discussions with the UN about how this can happen," he said.
The Beazley company insured the ships traveling through the "grain corridor" as well as the temporary corridor that Ukraine created in recent weeks.
"We are working in this market to provide the insurance needed to get these vessels moving," said its CEO Adrian Cox.
- On July 17, 2023, the Kremlin announced that it was withdrawing from the "grain agreement". Already on July 19, Russian troops carried out a missile and drone attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa, targeting the grain and oil terminals. After that, Russia began systematically shelling Ukraineʼs grain infrastructure.
- On August 10, Ukraine announced temporary sea corridors for merchant vessels. There is a military threat and mine danger on all routes. If the owner or captain of the ship officially confirms readiness to leave, the ship will be allowed to the route. Under such conditions, on August 16, the first merchant ship with more than 30,000 tons of food left the Odesa port.
- On September 4, Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Putin in Sochi. Turkey and Russia did not agree on the restoration of the grain initiative.