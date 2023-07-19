In Odesa, Russian missiles hit the grain and oil terminals

In Odesa, during a night attack, Russian Onyx and Kh-22 missiles hit the port and critical infrastructure — the grain and oil terminals. Damaged tanks and loading equipment.
This was announced on July 19 by Vladyslav Nazarov, the spokesman of the Operational Command "South".
A fire broke out on the spot, no one was injured.
Near Odesa, an industrial facility was hit, where a civilian employee was injured. Two warehouses with tobacco and fireworks were also damaged.
In Odesa, six people, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured by broken glass.
In Mykolaiv, recreational infrastructure facilities in the coastal zone were damaged. Two people were injured, and one was hospitalized.
- On the night of July 19, there was another massive attack on Ukraine. Air defense shot down 37 targets, including 13 cruise missiles, 23 Iranian drones, and one Kh-59 missile. Odesa and the region are under fire for the second day in a row — on the night of July 18, six Kalibr cruise missiles were launched at the city. Air defense shot down all the missiles and 21 Iranian drones, but the debris and the blast wave damaged port infrastructure facilities and several private houses.