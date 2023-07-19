In Odesa, Russian missiles hit the grain and oil terminals

In Odesa, during a night attack, Russian Onyx and Kh-22 missiles hit the port and critical infrastructure — the grain and oil terminals. Damaged tanks and loading equipment.

This was announced on July 19 by Vladyslav Nazarov, the spokesman of the Operational Command "South".

A fire broke out on the spot, no one was injured.

Near Odesa, an industrial facility was hit, where a civilian employee was injured. Two warehouses with tobacco and fireworks were also damaged.

In Odesa, six people, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured by broken glass.

In Mykolaiv, recreational infrastructure facilities in the coastal zone were damaged. Two people were injured, and one was hospitalized.